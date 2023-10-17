Googlebot Crawls Using Pacific Time Zone While In US

Google has added a single line to its Googlebot documentation to say that when Googlebot crawls from within the US, it crawls using the Pacific timezone.

Google added this line of text, "When crawling from IP addresses in the US, the timezone of Googlebot is Pacific Time."

This is not new and you all probably already know this but Google just added it to its documentation over here.

Yes, Googlebot can crawl from outside the US but primarily, Google crawls from the US, which is why blocking US users is a bad idea.

I am just covering this to document the text change in Google's help document.

Forum discussion at X.