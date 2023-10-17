Google Explore With Products

Google is now showing products within the Google Explore section. Google Explore is the section you see in mobile search after you continue to scroll through the search results.

Now it is showing product information from Google Shopping and its shopping index.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who shared these screenshots and videos with me on X.

Here is a screenshot:

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Khushal has a longer video of this on X:

🆕 Heads up for e-commerce SEO's



↗️ Just found out the new organic placement for the product result, it is in Gogole's Explore section.



cc @rustybrick



Adding @glenngabe for ref pic.twitter.com/sfusesRvSv — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 16, 2023

I don't believe I've seen products in the Google Explore section before.

Forum discussion at X.