Google Explore With Products

Oct 17, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Astronaut In Store Google Logo

Google is now showing products within the Google Explore section. Google Explore is the section you see in mobile search after you continue to scroll through the search results.

Now it is showing product information from Google Shopping and its shopping index.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who shared these screenshots and videos with me on X.

Here is a screenshot:

Google Explore Product Section

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Explore Product Section

Khushal has a longer video of this on X:

I don't believe I've seen products in the Google Explore section before.

Forum discussion at X.

