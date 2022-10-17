Daily Search Forum Recap: October 17, 2022

Oct 17, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has launched a new design for the mobile search results, with site names and larger favicons and also a new Google Ad label - "Sponsored." Plus more news below - I am offline Monday and Tuesday, so this newsletter was pre-written and pre-scheduled.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Officially Rolls Out New Site Name & Favicon Design
    Google is officially rolling out the new site name and favicon design, along with the new sponsored ad label, in the mobile search results. Yes, this is something Google has been testing and we saw this coming but now it is official and live in English, French, Japanese, and German regions.
  • Official: Google Ads Rolls Out Sponsored Label
    For months we have been watching Google test a new ads label in search named "Sponsored" in bold black text. Well, now it is officially live in the Google mobile search results, the search company announced.
  • Google: There Is No Need To Use English URLs For Pages Not In English
    Google's John Mueller said that there is no need to use English URLs when your pages are not in English. You can use the language of the page in your URLs, if you want. Or if you prefer, you can use English URLs - it does not matter too much he said.
  • Google Search Central Live Events Now Back In Person
    Google has announced that it is kicking off its in-person SEO, creator, publisher, site owner, etc event named Google Search Central Live. The first in-person event will be in Singapore on November 24, 2022.
  • Google: Leave Alt Text Empty For Decorative Images & So Does W3C
    Google's John Mueller said in the latest Search Off the Record podcast that you should leave decorative alt text on your images empty and blank. Oh, and John later said, the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) also says you should do that.
  • Vlog #193: Greg Finn's Contributions To The Search Marketing Community
    In part one, I do a lot of bantering with Greg Finn and talk about his history in the space and the growth of his agency, Cypress North. In part two we start to talk about his contributions to the industry, including writing at Search Engine Land and speaking...
  • Pixel 7 Cake
    Here is a cake someone at the Google Japan office made for the launch of the Pixel Pro 7 and Pixel 7. Looks pretty crummy if you ask me.
  • Programming Note: Offline For Simchat Torah
    I will be offline completely for the holiday of Simchas Torah on October 17th and October 18th, Monday and Tuesday. Any stories published here will be scheduled and written beforehand and not posted live...

