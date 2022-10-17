Google Search Central Live Events Now Back In Person

Google has announced that it is kicking off its in-person SEO, creator, publisher, site owner, etc event named Google Search Central Live. The first in-person event will be in Singapore on November 24, 2022.

Google's Cherry Prommawin and Gary Illyes wrote "In 2019 we organized events for site owners and SEOs in over 15 countries, specifically in regions that otherwise don't get much search conference love. Then we had to stop for a while, but promised that we're gonna resume the events as soon as possible."

The first of the Search Central Live events are going to happen in-person in Singapore on November 24, 2022.

You can register over here through November 15th and Google will notify those who make the cut on November 17th.

Google said you can expect the same thing from this event that they had from previous events which include "lots of talks from Googlers and other speakers, lots of mingling with your fellow site owners and SEOs, maybe some fun activities."

There will be more events in other regions, so Google said you might want to not buy a plane ticket just to fly to Singapore for this event. Google may announce an event in your local area in the future, but Google did not specify which locations there will be events at yet.

