Vlog #193: Greg Finn's Contributions To The Search Marketing Community

In part one, I do a lot of bantering with Greg Finn and talk about his history in the space and the growth of his agency, Cypress North. In part two we start to talk about his contributions to the industry, including writing at Search Engine Land and speaking at Search Marketing Expo. He started writing at Search Engine Land in 2007 or so and then he became more part-time, on a regular basis, shortly after.

We discuss a lot of what Finn and Cypress North do for the community. The podcast, Marketing O’Clock, puts 25 hours or so into each episode. That is a lot, a lot of time, and it shows. We talk about the show for a while, which I think you will all like and should subscribe to. Greg is a true treasure for the search marketing community.

You can learn more about Greg Finn and follow him on Twitter @gregfinn.

