Daily Search Forum Recap: October 16, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Bing now supports the data-nosnippet HTML attribute, giving you more control on what content it indexes. Google's people also ask are AI-generated 38% of the time. Google Nano Banana is now in Google Search. Google Ads API version 22 is now available. Google read aloud user agent updates its list of Google services.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Bing Gains Support For data-nosnippet HTML Attribute
Microsoft has added support for the data-nosnippet HTML Attribute for Bing Search. This was previously not supported but yesterday, Microsoft announced it is "introducing the data-nosnippet HTML attribute."
-
AI-Generated Google People Also Ask Almost Doubles In 3 Months
New data from AlsoAsked put AI-generated people also ask in Google Search at 38%. These are people also ask responses labeled as AI generated and that number jumped from 17.8% just a few months ago.
-
Nano Banana Comes To Google Search Via Google Lens
Google added Nano Banana Gemini image features to Google Search through Google Lens. There is a new option named Create mode that unlocks the Nano Banana feature.
-
Google Ads API Version 22 Now Available
Google has released version 22 of the Google Ads API, this is a major release with dozens of updates. Updates include smart bidding exploration expansion, improvements to DemandGen, PMax campaigns, App campaigns for installs, and more.
-
Google Read Aloud User Agent Updates Which Services Use It
Google has updated the list of Google products and services that use the Google Read Aloud user agent. The updated page also says that the "service provides an audio version of web pages by understanding their content through help of AI" but adds, "no data from the page is retained for AI model training."
-
Ao Dai Festival At Google
Google had an Ao Dai festival at the GooglePlex. Ao Dai Festival is a vibrant celebration of Vietnamese culture, traditions, and the iconic áo dài, showcasing fashion, music, art, and dance.
Other Great Search Threads:
- the embeddings depend on the algorithm used, and an LLM can't map text to a list of embeddings, without access to the functions used., John Mueller on Bluesky
- This is continuing to roll out. As with any launch, it's not uncommon to see original versions during the rollout process., AdsLiaison on X
- We made ChatGPT pretty restrictive to make sure we were being careful with mental health issues. We realize this made it less useful/enjoyable to many users who had no mental health problems, but given the seriousness of the issue w, Sam Altman on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
