Daily Search Forum Recap: October 15, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads is testing expandable and collapsible carousel ads. Bing Search is also stealing from recipe bloggers and was called out for it. Google Ads will remove data older than 11 years. Google Ads announced new penalties for agencies, they are serious. Google Search is testing off-centered and angled design elements on mobile search.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Ads Tests Expandable & Collapsible Carousel Ads & Refinements
Google is testing a new search ad format that lets you expand and collapse the sponsored search ads. When you expand the ads, it then shows a carousel of search ads. Google is also testing search refinements under search ads.
-
Bing Search Recipes Cheat Publishers?
The other day I wrote about a Google test named Quick view for recipes that gave the searcher no reason, whatsoever, to click over the the publishers site. But then I was notified that Bing has something just as bad and it is fully live, it is not a test.
-
Google Ads To Release New Penalties For Agencies & Third Parties
Google is updated its Google Ads third-party policy to add new penalties for third parties, such as PPC agencies, "that enable significant or sustained policy violations." These new penalties include removal from programs, such as Google Partners, and account suspension.
-
Google Ads To Remove Data Older Than 11 Years Ago
Google will be updating its Google Ads data retention policy on November 13, 2024 to only store data 11 years old or newer. Anything older than 11 years of data will be removed from Google's servers. Google says if you want to hold on to the old data, make sure to download it before November 13th.
-
Google Search Tests Angled & Off-Centered Design Elements
Google is testing angled or off-centered design elements within the search results. The search box seems angled, the favicons seem twisted, the box elements throughout seem tilted - it just seems like an interesting test that should never see the day of light.
-
Arab Googler Conference
Here is a video I found online of a recent event Google hosted at one of the offices named the 2024 Arab Googler Conference. The video shows there were speakers, presentations, food and gifts.
