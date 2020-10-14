Daily Search Forum Recap: October 14, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Is There A Google Search Ranking Update Or More Indexing Issues & Fixes?

As we have been covering, the Google Search results have been pretty unstable recently. Yesterday and this morning are no different. I am getting complaints both about indexing issues and ranking changes over the past 24-hours or so and honestly, I have no idea if this is a feature or a bug or both.

Google Podcasts Manager Unlocks Podcast Search Performance

Google launched Google Podcasts Manager, which is basically the search performance reports and analytics for how well or poorly your podcasts perform in Google Search. You can set it up for your podcast at podcastsmanager.google.com/about

Google Key Moment In This Video With Transcriptions In Google Search

Google launched key moments where it shows "in this video" segments directly in the search results. This lets the searcher skip directly to the section of the video that aims to answer their query. Now Google seems to be testing transcriptions in the video area so you can read the answer and not have to listen to it.

Google Search Asking Searchers To Leave Online Purchase Reviews

It is not uncommon for Google to ask searchers to leave reviews or rate the search results here and there. But here might be a new one. Google thinks a searcher purchased at a specific retailer and when that searcher does a search for the brand, Google asked the searcher "have you made an online purchase from ae.com before?"

Google Tests Related Searches At The Top

Google seems to be testing placing the related searches feature at the top of the search results page, as opposed to the bottom of the search results page. I received two notifications from, I believe, SEOs based in India, of this yesterday.

Google NYC Mural Work During COVID

Despite few Googlers going into the Google offices these days, Google still seems to be investing in upgrading the physical offices. Here is a photo from Tony "Rubin" Sjöman who is working on a mural

