Google Zurich Picnic Tables

Here are some photos from the Google Zurich building, where John, Gary and Martin use to go to daily. You can see the outside picnic area with tables in multicolored cloths, umbrellas and a nearby train track.

Oh, some nice trees as well but I wonder how loud it gets there when a train passes by.

This was shared on Instagram, here are more photos:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.