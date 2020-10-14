Google NYC Mural Work During COVID

Despite few Googlers going into the Google offices these days, Google still seems to be investing in upgrading the physical offices. Here is a photo from Tony "Rubin" Sjöman who is working on a mural in the Google New York City building.

He said on Instagram "finishing touches on my new mural for Google Headquarters in New York City."

