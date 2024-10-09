Daily Search Forum Recap: October 9, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

DOJ may breakup Google and worse, but the ruling won't happen officially until next year. Google is testing what people are saying short videos. Google is testing card style knowledge panels on desktop. Google is testing most mentioned places. Google Ads cleaned up its side bar navigation. Google Business Profiles lets you reorder your menu items for your restaurant.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • DOJ May Breakup Google As Remedy To Monopoly Ruling
    Late last night, the Department of Justice indicated that it was considering a possible breakup of Google as an antitrust remedy to its monopoly ruling. Of course, Google will appeal this decision, which will have this stuck in courts for years. A breakup is probably the most strict outcomes of this ruling that anyone expected.
  • Google Tests What People Are Saying Short Video Search Results
    Google had this feature titled "What people are saying" that led to forums, in a list and text format. Now, Google is testing this same thing but it leads to short videos on TikTok and other platforms.
  • Google Tests Card Style Knowledge Panel Desktop Design
    Google is testing its mobile design for knowledge panels on desktop. You can see the card formatted design for these knowledge panels on the desktop interface.
  • Google Search Tests Most Mentioned Places Carousel
    Google is testing a new local search carousel named "Most Mentioned Places." It seems to bring up local retail stores that have the product you are searching for. It shows local Google Business Profile listings, with the photo, and review summaries.
  • Google Drag & Drop Reorder Your Restaurant Menu Items
    Google Business Profiles now lets you quickly reorder your menu items on your restaurant's menu with drag-and-drop menus. This allows you to move menu items from section to section much faster and easier.
  • Google Ads Improved Console Sidebar Navigation
    Google has made a small but useful change to the Google Ads sidebar navigation. It made the background white on sub-navigational elements, which helps differentiate between main menu options and sub-menu options.
  • Google Bike Window Stickup Sign
    Here is a large window stick up sign or decal I found on Instagram. It looks a bit over the top but hey, that is why I am sharing it with you.

