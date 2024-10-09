Daily Search Forum Recap: October 9, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

DOJ may breakup Google and worse, but the ruling won't happen officially until next year. Google is testing what people are saying short videos. Google is testing card style knowledge panels on desktop. Google is testing most mentioned places. Google Ads cleaned up its side bar navigation. Google Business Profiles lets you reorder your menu items for your restaurant.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

7 Google AI announcements from September, Google Blog

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.