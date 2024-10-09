Daily Search Forum Recap: October 9, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
DOJ may breakup Google and worse, but the ruling won't happen officially until next year. Google is testing what people are saying short videos. Google is testing card style knowledge panels on desktop. Google is testing most mentioned places. Google Ads cleaned up its side bar navigation. Google Business Profiles lets you reorder your menu items for your restaurant.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
DOJ May Breakup Google As Remedy To Monopoly Ruling
Late last night, the Department of Justice indicated that it was considering a possible breakup of Google as an antitrust remedy to its monopoly ruling. Of course, Google will appeal this decision, which will have this stuck in courts for years. A breakup is probably the most strict outcomes of this ruling that anyone expected.
Google Tests What People Are Saying Short Video Search Results
Google had this feature titled "What people are saying" that led to forums, in a list and text format. Now, Google is testing this same thing but it leads to short videos on TikTok and other platforms.
Google Tests Card Style Knowledge Panel Desktop Design
Google is testing its mobile design for knowledge panels on desktop. You can see the card formatted design for these knowledge panels on the desktop interface.
Google Search Tests Most Mentioned Places Carousel
Google is testing a new local search carousel named "Most Mentioned Places." It seems to bring up local retail stores that have the product you are searching for. It shows local Google Business Profile listings, with the photo, and review summaries.
Google Drag & Drop Reorder Your Restaurant Menu Items
Google Business Profiles now lets you quickly reorder your menu items on your restaurant's menu with drag-and-drop menus. This allows you to move menu items from section to section much faster and easier.
Google Ads Improved Console Sidebar Navigation
Google has made a small but useful change to the Google Ads sidebar navigation. It made the background white on sub-navigational elements, which helps differentiate between main menu options and sub-menu options.
Google Bike Window Stickup Sign
Here is a large window stick up sign or decal I found on Instagram. It looks a bit over the top but hey, that is why I am sharing it with you.
Other Great Search Threads:
- A fun fact: the project codename "Sydney" was first coined by @saurkt, currently the head of VertexAI in Google, Mikhail Parakhin on X
- If anyone is curious what is happening to Google please take a look at Naver in Korea. The search engine: -> Has compartmentalized SERPs -> Favors content on Naver owned platforms -> Shows very few open web results I predicted in 201, Joe Youngblood on X
- Nearly all of the Google images results for "baby peacock" are AI generated, Hacker News
- Pretty wild to see just how much these forum sites/site sections have grown since Google began boosting forums in fall of 2023. And @sistrix doesn't even count Discussions & Forums visibility in these estimations. For sites that l, Lily Ray on X
- Well, the models don't have any sense of self or consciousness. They just try to predict the next character. It lost track of turns and started predicting what the user would say: if the user was mean - it w, Mikhail Parakhin on X
- With mobile-first indexing, I'm kinda wondering what to advize the devs when it comes to video requirements., Jan Caerels on LinkedIn
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Meta introduces generative AI video advertising tools
- How to use Microsoft Clarity for deeper website analytics
- Google Product Studio launches AI-generated video creation tool
- Key PPC ad strategies for home services
Other Great Search Stories:
- 'Godfather of AI' who left Google last year wins Nobel Prize in Physics, Seeking Alpha
- Google Exec Says Data Gives It an Edge in AI Search, The Information
- I Got Invited to the Google Creator Summit, Mike Hardaker
- OpenAI and Hearst strike deal to integrate content into ChatGPT, Axios
- Vodafone and Google Deepen Strategic Partnership with Ten Year, Billion+ Dollar Deal including Cloud, Cybersecurity and Devices Across Europe and Africa, Google Cloud Blog
- What comes next in Google's antitrust case over search?, Reuters
- 3 Advanced Local Link Building Strategies, Adam Riemer
- B2B Content Marketing Trends 2025 [Research], Content Marketing Institute
- Google limits Police from Accessing Location Data, Spencer McInvaille
- Google’s partnership with SpotHero brings parking reservations to Maps and Search, TechCrunch
- Uber is adding an EV-only option in many cities, Engadget
- Google Loyalty Down, Stock Photos?, NotebookLM Podcasts, Near Media
- Fitbit Labs is here with an 'Insight Explorer' test thanks to Google's Gemini, Android Central
- More Google Assistant actions are becoming Gemini Extensions on your Android phone, Android Authority
- Siri co-founder: Designers should create delight, Design Week
- How to Manually Add Schema Markup via Custom HTML to WordPress -, Corina Burri
- Technical SEO for eCommerce: A step-by-step guide, Wix SEO Hub
- Why Google's Dismissal of Niche Experts is Getting Dangerous, Healthy Framework
- Is there a best SEO course?, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
- Introducing New Verification Requirements for Certain Financial Services Advertisers (November 2024), Google Advertising Policies Help
- New Icon for Search Campaigns: Is It a Bug?, PPC News Feed
- Google Ads: The Right Account Setup for Multiple Businesses, Jyll Saskin Gales
- What Is Keyword Intent and How Does It Impact Your Conversion Rate?, Moz
- 7 Google AI announcements from September, Google Blog
Feedback:
