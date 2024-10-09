Google Tests Card Style Knowledge Panel Desktop Design

Oct 9, 2024
Google is testing its mobile design for knowledge panels on desktop. You can see the card formatted design for these knowledge panels on the desktop interface.

We see them on mobile for many years. We've also seen Google these card and interactive formats years ago and recently for local knowledge panels. We've also seen mini knowledge panels but here is a normal knowledge panel with the card format.

This was spotted by Punit who posted some screenshots on Mastodon:

Google Knowledge Panel Card Format Desktop

Here is what I see:

Google Knowledge Panel Normal Format Desktop

I tried to replicate this numerous ways and was unsuccessful.

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

 

