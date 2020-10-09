Google Sent Virtual Unconference Mugs To Some Contributors

Some of you might not know but that Google Virtual Unconference event from a couple of months ago was not just run by Googlers, but also a number of Google Product Experts. Google has sent those who helped with the Virtual Unconference these classy mugs as gifts.

Here is a photo from Mihai Aperghis who helped in some of the sessions. He posted this on Twitter and thanked Google for it.

I think Martin Splitt specifically mailed these but he had some help. :)

Oh, my bad, thought Martin sent me like his personal mug or something :)



In any case, ¡muchas gracias! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7e1NHhUxVj — Mihai Aperghis (@mihaiaperghis) October 7, 2020

