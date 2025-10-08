Daily Search Forum Recap: October 8, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is testing an improved AI Overview for recipes. Google AI Mode is testing links that are italicized. Google Merchant Center added Google Wallet as a promotion type. Bing has search history disclaimers on the search results page. Plus, I am offline today for Sukkos, so this email was pre-written and scheduled.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Merchant Center Adds Google Wallet Promotion Option
Google has added a new promotion option to Google Merchant Center. The new option is Google Wallet. Google doesn't detail what this promotion does but it likely lets you promote that you accept Google Wallet for purchases.
-
Bing Search With History Disclaimer
Microsoft is telling Bing Search users when it is using history for some of its search features. Bing will show section named "History" and then say what history is knows about your searches.
-
Google Tests More Publisher Friendly Recipe AI Overviews
Google is testing a new, more publisher-friendly version of the AI Overviews for recipe results. The new design has the recipe cards at the top, citations at the bottom and a shorter AI response.
-
Google AI Mode Links In Italics (Test)
Google is testing using the italic font type for the links in AI Mode. So the links have a bit of a slant to them, compared to the other text in the AI Mode response.
-
Google Music Artists Rooms Including Queen Latifah, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi & More
Google has tons of conference rooms and the need to name them, so here is a wing where they named them for musical artists, including Bruce Springsteen, Debbie Harry, Lesley Gore, The Misfits, Bon Jovi, Count Basie, The Fugees, Queen Latifah, Ricky Nelson, and Wildwood.
-
Programming Note: Offline For Sukkot On Tuesday & Wednesday
This is a programming note that Tuesday and Wednesday are Sukkot and I will be offline the next two days. I will be offline on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 7th and October 8th.
Other Great Search Threads:
- "The Life of a Showgirl" Taylor Swift new album release - kind of animation thing in Google's search results., Gagan Ghotra on X
- Freelancers: "Client rejected my content because it had an em dash and they thought it was AI." Meanwhile:, Mark Williams-Cook on Bluesky
- Google Search exec Liz Reid admits AI Overviews compete with websites for clicks. Reid says if “your content doesn’t really have much more than an AI Overview would give in the first place … people aren’t going to want to, Nate Hake on X
- When you dismiss recommendation about Google’s AI Max for Search campaigns, it now shows tooltip (hover text explaining benefits). and like always, I'm selecting "This isn't relevant for my business" I don't want goog, Govind Singh Panwar on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google testing AI-generated descriptions for search snippets
- The end of SEO-PPC silos: Building a unified search strategy for the AI era
- Audience targeting in Google Ads Search campaigns: How to layer data for better results
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Deloitte AI report: Firm admits to using AI in error-filled government report, AFR
- Google’s AI security strategy, Google Blog
- I Found It in the Code, Science Proved It in the Lab: The Recency Bias That's Reshaping AI Search, Metehan
- Siri's voice recording scandal lives on in new French probe, AppleInsider
Industry & Business
- Google appoints Ragini Das as Head of Google for Startups, India, Story Board 18
- Google lays off dozens of workers as tech giants prepare for AI advances, Los Angeles Times
- OpenAI looks to take 10% stake in AMD through AI chip deal, CNBC
- Publix, Disney, Google lead new Florida business reputation ranking, Axios
- Twitch Vs. Google, According to a Software Engineer Who Worked at Both, Business Insider
Links & Content Marketing
- Building Resonant Brands with AI | Joanna Lord, Advanced Web Ranking
- How AI Really Weighs Your Links (Analysis of 35,000 datapoints), Growth Memo
- How to Build a Brand Point of View Exchange, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Apple Maps just got a big boost, and it might get me to delete Google Maps, Pocket Lint
- CleanCloud Launches Google Maps Booking Integration, Now Live in 88 Countries, KFOR
- Waze rolls out Conversational Reporting for voice commands, 9to5Google
SEO
- Flying Blind: Measuring Keyword Coverage on a Cluster Without First-Party Tools, Screaming Frog
- Hidden Disavow Files in GSC – Yet another reason Google just needs to remove the Disavow Tool already, GSQI
PPC
- AI Agents Are Changing How Ads Work, Koozai
- AI Max and the End of Match Types, We Are Roast
- Lessons From 15 Years in Paid Media: The Mistakes That Still Haunt Me (and How You Can Avoid Them), PPC Hero
Search Features
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.
Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Sukkot.