Daily Search Forum Recap: October 8, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing an improved AI Overview for recipes. Google AI Mode is testing links that are italicized. Google Merchant Center added Google Wallet as a promotion type. Bing has search history disclaimers on the search results page. Plus, I am offline today for Sukkos, so this email was pre-written and scheduled.

