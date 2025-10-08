Google Ai Mode With Italics Links

Google is testing using the italic font type for the links in AI Mode. So the links have a bit of a slant to them, compared to the other text in the AI Mode response.

This was spotted by Gagan Ghotra who posted this screenshot on X:

You can see the two links, The Hollywood Reporter and Byrdie are both blue, underlined and italics.

I think anything that makes the links more clickable is a good thing.

