Microsoft is telling Bing Search users when it is using history for some of its search features. Bing will show section named "History" and then say what history is knows about your searches.
This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a couple of screenshots on X - here is one of those screenshots:
It says:
History: You've explored 2 options for running shoes with affordable running shoes and discounted running shoes online.
Here are more screenshots:
On Bing SERP → Search History shows the path:— Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) October 3, 2025
Started with “running shoes”
Then refined to “affordable running shoes”
Result: Bing displayed product options directly.
Nice way to track how queries evolve @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/pn7k2C4lmO
