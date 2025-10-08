Bing Search With History Disclaimer

Microsoft is telling Bing Search users when it is using history for some of its search features. Bing will show section named "History" and then say what history is knows about your searches.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a couple of screenshots on X - here is one of those screenshots:

Bing Search History Disclaimer

It says:

History: You've explored 2 options for running shoes with affordable running shoes and discounted running shoes online.

Here are more screenshots:

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Sukkot.

 

