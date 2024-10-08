Daily Search Forum Recap: October 8, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is again showing competitor ads above local listings, this time the reviews. Google will host a creator summit later this month, it is invite-only. Google Ads has a negative keywords tab in the keyword planner tool. Google Search is testing list articles. Google Merchant Center added video generation in Product studio and Amazon MCF integration. Google clarified its robots.txt documentation a tad.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.