Daily Search Forum Recap: October 8, 2024

Google is again showing competitor ads above local listings, this time the reviews. Google will host a creator summit later this month, it is invite-only. Google Ads has a negative keywords tab in the keyword planner tool. Google Search is testing list articles. Google Merchant Center added video generation in Product studio and Amazon MCF integration. Google clarified its robots.txt documentation a tad.
Google To Host Creator Summit At GooglePlex Later This Month
Google is reportedly going to be hosting an invite-only creator summit at the end of this month at the Google offices in Mountain View, California, aka, the GooglePlex. Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, seems to leading this summit, along with several Google Search team members.
Google Search Showing Competitor Ads Above Local Reviews
Google has done it again, it has shown ads from competitors directly above the reviews section of a Google local listing.
Google Ads Adds Negative Keyword Tab in Keyword Planner
Google has added the negative keywords tab to the Google Ads Keyword Planner tool. This gives advertisers more data and tools to add keywords to exclude from their Google Ads campaigns.
Google Search Tests List Articles
Google Search is testing a new section in its search results for "List articles." Google then shows you articles that are like top ten or top whatever number list for any topic.
Google Clarified Support For Robots.txt Fields With Tiny Change
Google added eight or so words between brackets to clarify that fields that aren't explicitly listed in the robots.txt documentation aren't supported. Why did they do this? Because sometimes Google gets questions about it.
Google Merchant Center Adds Video Generation & Amazon MCF Integration
Google announced two new features for Google Merchant Center (1) Video generation in Product Studio and (2) Amazon MCF integration with Merchant Center.
Fancy Google Chess Desk
Google's Colorado office has this fancy room, an intellectual room (if you will), that has this fancy chess board with fancy chairs and a desk.
- @johnmu just said he doesn’t think there will be a Google core update an hour after the end of his keynote session, like last time he did the #BrightonSEO keynote…., Simon Cox on Mastodon
- Google Ads AI features committing trademark infringement is a badd look. not the first time I've seen this. Google's AI puts a headline for a law firm brand name and then the ads are for different law firms not the law firm in the, Anthony Higman on X
- Gutwrenching to say that GGRecon will be closing its doors in two weeks. After 13 months battling against Google, we've run out of runway. The whole team is incredible, and working with them has been one of the greatest joys of my, Lloyd Coombes on X
- I can't stop laughing at this: A federal judge has accused Google of submitting "unhelpful" spammy content to the court, Nate Hake on X
- Sure, I’ll take your survey #GoogleAds . But let’s be real “if I actually tell the truth, you’re just going to get offended anyway, Govind Singh Panwar on X
