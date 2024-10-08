Daily Search Forum Recap: October 8, 2024

Oct 8, 2024 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is again showing competitor ads above local listings, this time the reviews. Google will host a creator summit later this month, it is invite-only. Google Ads has a negative keywords tab in the keyword planner tool. Google Search is testing list articles. Google Merchant Center added video generation in Product studio and Amazon MCF integration. Google clarified its robots.txt documentation a tad.

