Daily Search Forum Recap: October 6, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Console To Potentially Annotate Reports To Show Indexing Bugs
    Gary Illyes from Google said the Google Search Console team is "working hard on estimating the impact and potentially annotating the reports affected." That means Google may add annotations and short footnotes to document the indexing bugs specifically around those canonicalization issues and mobile-indexing issues.
  • Google Discover Traffic Bouncing Back For Some Publishers?
    A few weeks ago, I reported about many publishers complaining their Google Discover traffic dropped off a cliff right around August 10th, right around the same time of the August 10th Google Search glitch. While I have seen some folks report recoveries shortly after I reported this, others noticed recoveries when Google began fixing the canonical and mobile-indexing bugs.
  • Google Indexing Bug Progress Report - It's Getting There
    Just to keep you up-to-date on the status of Google's efforts to fix the indexing bugs. Google said last night that it has restored 25% of the URLs impacted by the canonical issue and about 50% of those impacted by the mobile-indexing issue.
  • Google My Business Preview Call History To See Recent Calls From Customers
    It looks like Google is testing yet another, what would seem, powerful feature in Google My Business named Preview Call History. This feature seems to show you your recent calls made to you from Google Maps and Google Search via your Google local listing.
  • Bing Now Microsoft Bing With Curved Logo
    After a couple of months of testing, Microsoft made it official and rebranded Bing to Microsoft Bing. Bing also has this new curved logo it is sporting, which it began testing in April of this year.
  • Google Keynote Goes Bananas With Smile From Gary
    Working up these titles is not a trivial thing, I mean, really, give me some credit. So at Brighton SEO, John Mueller and Gary Illyes had a joint keynote talk with Izzi Smith doing the moderation. S

