Google Keynote Goes Bananas With Smile From Gary

Oct 6, 2020 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Google Keynote Goes Bananas

Working up these titles is not a trivial thing, I mean, really, give me some credit. So at Brighton SEO, John Mueller and Gary Illyes had a joint keynote talk with Izzi Smith doing the moderation. She is so much fun that she even got a smile out of Gary Illyes. Look at her set up, with the banana (for John) and look at that smile.

Good job Izzi!

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

