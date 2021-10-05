Google Ads With Larger Sitelinks Block Design Also

A few weeks ago we reported that Google was testing a new layout and design for Sitelinks. The Sitelinks were larger and more block like designed. Well, Google is also testing this same design for Google Ads Sitelinks, which I guess makes sense.

Diana Richardson shared a screenshot of this on Twitter - showing this for Google Ads, here it is:

I am not sure I like this design, like I said before, but if you are a Google advertiser or you get these sitelinks on your ads or organic results, they do really stand out.

Forum discussion at Twitter.