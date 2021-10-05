Google Ads Keyword Planner Tool With Trending Data

Oct 5, 2021
Google is testing showing trending keyword data on the keyword planner tool. You can see from Arbab Usmani's screenshot on Twitter that Google added two columns; three month percent change and three month trend type to the chart.

The data shows if the keyword is stable, declining or increasing and by what percentage change. Here is the screenshot (click to enlarge):

Google told Search Engine Land "This is a small experiment. We're always testing new ways to improve our experience for our advertisers and users, but don't have anything specific to announce right now."

I do like this added data, how about you?

