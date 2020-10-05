Daily Search Forum Recap: October 5, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Google delays mandating Play Store payments rule in India to April 2022, TechCrunch

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

Google Nest Audio review: the sweet spot, The Verge

SEO

PPC