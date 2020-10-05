Daily Search Forum Recap: October 5, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Shares Details On The Canonicalization & Mobile-Indexing Bugs
Google has shared some more details around the indexing issues around canonicalization and mobile-indexing. Google answered some of the questions I asked them when they confirmed the issue last week around when it happened and how large the issue was.
- October 2020 Google Webmaster Report
It has been an interesting month with Google Search. We saw numerous bugs with Google Search around canonicalization, mobile-indexing, news indexing, top stories carousel, and many of those may have been associated with my reports of possible Google updates. Google gave us more clues around broad core updates and recoveries.
- Bing Intelligent Question Answers Supported In Over 100 Languages
Bing said its intelligent questions and answers search feature is now supported in over 100 different languages. It is all powered by Bing's use of machine learning and artificial intelligence.
- GoogleBot Does Not Use Nutch
Britney Muller spotted someone using Apache Nutch with a GoogleBot useragent name when crawling a site. Google has confirmed GoogleBot does not use Nutch in its useragent. Nutch is "highly extensible and scalable open source web crawler software project."
- Google My Business Video Upload Reduced From 100 To 75 MB
Google has changed the maximum file size for the videos you can upload to your Google My Business profile from 100 MB in size down to 75 MB in size. Joy Hawkins was the first to spot this and said on Twitter "If you're having issues uploading videos to Google My Business, it could be because they just changed the video maximum file limit from 100MB to 75 MB."
- Vlog #88: Drew Madore On User Experience Signals As Google Ranking Factors
In part one of my vlog with Drew Madroe we talked about how black hat SEO has changed...
- Old Google Sukkah
I doubt any of the Jewglers, Jewish Googlers, put up a Sukkah at any of the Google offices this year. So here is an old photo from a video tour in 2014 of one of the Google Sukkahs.
