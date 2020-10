I doubt any of the Jewglers, Jewish Googlers, put up a Sukkah at any of the Google offices this year. So here is an old photo from a video tour in 2014 of one of the Google Sukkahs.

I posted several photos of sukkahs at Google offices over the years, but here is a video from 2014:

Happy Sukkos to any of the Jewish readers here.

