Britney Muller spotted someone using Apache Nutch with a GoogleBot useragent name when crawling a site. Google has confirmed GoogleBot does not use Nutch in its useragent. Nutch is "highly extensible and scalable open source web crawler software project."

Here is what Britney posted:

Is Googlebot/Nutch-1.7 an official Googlebot crawler?



Seeing some mixed info online (possibly a rarer large crawler for big websites)?🤷



IP DNS Lookups confirm that these are not from googlebot[dot]com or google[dot]com properties? cc: @JohnMu



— Britney Muller (@BritneyMuller) October 1, 2020

John Mueller from Google confirmed Google does not use nutch at all:

I just double-checked to be sure :). We don't use "nutch" at all in any of the Googlebot user-agents we use for search or for the other uses of the shared infrastructure. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) October 2, 2020

He said "We don't use "nutch" at all in any of the Googlebot user-agents we use for search or for the other uses of the shared infrastructure."

So if you see this with GoogleBot, it is not a real GoogleBot and you can block it if it is causing you issues.

