Google is testing another variation to the title links in the Google Search results - a light gray effect. So when you hover your mouse cursor over the snippet, the title link turns grayed and washed out.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some videos of this on X - here is an image from that video:

Here is a GIF of the video:

Here are more videos:

Google tests both organic and ad titles, which appear light grey when hovered over. @brodieseo @rustybrick @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/ZRvNQVhZTN — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) September 27, 2025

