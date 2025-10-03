Google Tests Light Gray Title Links On Hover

Oct 3, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Gray Light Logo

Google is testing another variation to the title links in the Google Search results - a light gray effect. So when you hover your mouse cursor over the snippet, the title link turns grayed and washed out.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some videos of this on X - here is an image from that video:

Google Title Link Gray Hover

Here is a GIF of the video:

Google Title Link Gray Hover

Here are more videos:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 3, 2025

Oct 3, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google AI Mode Visual Update, Ads Reporting Updates, ChatGPT Instant Checkout and More

Oct 3, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Why Google Search Console LCP Is Not Wrong, According To Google

Oct 3, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Reviews Labeled Incentivized

Oct 3, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests Light Gray Title Links On Hover

Oct 3, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Merchant Center Next New Compact Menu Bar

Oct 3, 2025 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Google Merchant Center Next New Compact Menu Bar
Next Story: Google Reviews Labeled Incentivized

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.