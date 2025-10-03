Google Merchant Center Next New Compact Menu Bar

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Warehouse

Google has rolled out the new, more compact, menu bar for Google Merchant Center Next. This was part of a slew of user interface updates that Google has been slowly rolling out for Merchant Center Next over the past several months.

Brodie Clark posted about this on X and wrote:

Looks like GMC Next has now transferred completely to the new menu layout for all accounts. This has been a phased rollout for a while and looks like they've finally made the switch. There has been quite a few bugs in GMC lately so this is potentially the reason.

Here is a screenshot:

Google Merchant Center Next New Menu Bar

Forum discussion at X.

 

