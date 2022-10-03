Daily Search Forum Recap: October 3, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is suspending a lot more businesses in Google Business Profiles now. Google also dropped the health and safety attributes from Business Profiles. Google Shopping is testing a chat feature in the product results. Google has a more hotels grid layout. I posted the big October Google webmaster monthly recap. And part two with Maggie Humphrey on my vlog is up, it is about content development for franchises.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- October 2022 Google Webmaster Report
Talk about a busy month, we didn't just have one or two confirmed updates this past month - we had three! We had the helpful content update finish rolling out on September 9th, we then had the September 2022 core update kick off on the 12t, and then the September 2022 product reviews update on the 20th.
- Google Business Profile Suspensions Spiking
There seems to be a much higher level of Google Business Profiles suspended in the past couple of weeks than one would typically see. So a higher number of businesses set up in Google Maps are being suspended and removed from the Google local search results.
- Google Business Profiles Removes Health & Safety Attributes
In September 2020, Google added a new section for "health and safety" attributes to Google Business Profiles (formerly Google My Business). Those remained as an option until last week, Google removed those health and safety attributes late last week.
- Google Shopping Chat Feature On Product Results
Google Shopping seems to be testing or maybe has launched a new chat feature in the product search results. I personally cannot replicate this at the time I am writing this but Saad AK spotted this and posted a screenshot on Twitter.
- Google Search "More Hotels" Grid Layout
Google Search now has a grid layout option labeled "more hotels." This is even when Google shows the hotel listings sections, other hotel listings, explore more hotels, and now also this "more hotels" four grid layout.
- Vlog #191: Marguarite Humphrey On Content Development For Franchises
We learned about Maggie Humphrey in part one and what she did while working at DAC and in part two, we dig a bit more into content development strategies for franchises.
- Google Pier 57 Event With Large Games
Google had another event at the new Pier 57 building and this one had massive games at them. Including a massive chess board, connect four, corn hole game and more.
Other Great Search Threads:
- 1000s of sitemaps submitted to search console from unused subdomains, Reddit
- Google Local Services Ads is sending out a new email on how to "attract more potential customers".. In their words, this is "insulting & infuriating" to advertisers whose ads will not display because Google *refuses* to remove, Len on Twitter
- What would you do differently if you started a new website? How would you make sure that users return on their own?, John Mueller on Twitter
- For page experience & the core web vitals we use real user data. Not all sites have enough data-points to provide useful data there. In those cases, do lab tests, or implem, John Mueller on Twitter
- We love high-quality, unique, compelling, helpful content. There are some fantastic sites with affilia, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- GA4 now has an enhanced measurement option for Form interactions
- 5 massive SEO and content shifts you need to master right now
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Best Practices for GA4 - Advice from 13 Experts, Data Driven U
- Preparing Your Data Consumers for GA4 — Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Google Analytics 4 (GA4) for SEOs: What Google doesn’t tell you, by Diogo A. da Silva, Lisbon SEO Meetup
Industry & Business
- Google met with EU Commission officials, tries to do to Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard what it just did to Stadia--and what Google really fears is open app markets, FOSS Patents
- Google shuts down Translate service in China, CNBC
Links & Content Marketing
- Want To Generate More Demand? Follow These 4 Content Tips [Examples], Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Peak Reviews, Google Product Search, AI's Impact, Near Media
- CarPlay: Everything We Know, MacRumors
- Apple names new VPs for Maps, Services, Silicon, AppleInsider
Mobile & Voice
- Google needs to fix Assistant on Wear OS before the Pixel Watch launches, Android Authority
- How to use Siri Shortcuts in iOS 16, AppleInsider
- Siri, Alexa and Google Home make children rude, anti-social: study, NY Post
SEO
- How to Audit Canonical Tags at Scale, seoClarity
- My Top 5 SEO Test Ideas for Retail Sites, SearchPilot
- SEO Myths - 10 Times Almost Every SEO Expert Was Wrong, Semrush
- SEO Split Test Result: Removing FAQ Schema, Semrush
PPC
Search Features
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.