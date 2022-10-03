Daily Search Forum Recap: October 3, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is suspending a lot more businesses in Google Business Profiles now. Google also dropped the health and safety attributes from Business Profiles. Google Shopping is testing a chat feature in the product results. Google has a more hotels grid layout. I posted the big October Google webmaster monthly recap. And part two with Maggie Humphrey on my vlog is up, it is about content development for franchises.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

October 2022 Google Webmaster Report

Talk about a busy month, we didn't just have one or two confirmed updates this past month - we had three! We had the helpful content update finish rolling out on September 9th, we then had the September 2022 core update kick off on the 12t, and then the September 2022 product reviews update on the 20th. Google Business Profile Suspensions Spiking

There seems to be a much higher level of Google Business Profiles suspended in the past couple of weeks than one would typically see. So a higher number of businesses set up in Google Maps are being suspended and removed from the Google local search results. Google Business Profiles Removes Health & Safety Attributes

In September 2020, Google added a new section for "health and safety" attributes to Google Business Profiles (formerly Google My Business). Those remained as an option until last week, Google removed those health and safety attributes late last week. Google Shopping Chat Feature On Product Results

Google Shopping seems to be testing or maybe has launched a new chat feature in the product search results. I personally cannot replicate this at the time I am writing this but Saad AK spotted this and posted a screenshot on Twitter. Google Search "More Hotels" Grid Layout

Google Search now has a grid layout option labeled "more hotels." This is even when Google shows the hotel listings sections, other hotel listings, explore more hotels, and now also this "more hotels" four grid layout. Vlog #191: Marguarite Humphrey On Content Development For Franchises

We learned about Maggie Humphrey in part one and what she did while working at DAC and in part two, we dig a bit more into content development strategies for franchises. Google Pier 57 Event With Large Games

Google had another event at the new Pier 57 building and this one had massive games at them. Including a massive chess board, connect four, corn hole game and more.

