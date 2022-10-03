Google Business Profiles Removes Health & Safety Attributes

In September 2020, Google added a new section for "health and safety" attributes to Google Business Profiles (formerly Google My Business). Those remained as an option until last week, Google removed those health and safety attributes late last week.

Now when you log in to your Google Business Profile and click on the "info" tab, you won't see a section for "health and safety" under the attributes section. Amy Toman first posted about this on Twitter on Friday.

Here is what it looked like back then:

Google did add more attributes over the course of months but now Google removed them all.

I suspect this was removed because the pandemic is thankfully coming to a close of some sort.

Forum discussion at Twitter .