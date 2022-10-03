Google Search "More Hotels" Grid Layout

Oct 3, 2022
Google Search now has a grid layout option labeled "more hotels." This is even when Google shows the hotel listings sections, other hotel listings, explore more hotels, and now also this "more hotels" four grid layout.

This was spotted by Saad AK on Twitter but I am able to replicate this, here is a screenshot followed by his screencast:

Also spotted earlier by Khushal:

I am not sure if this is new but the query really does ask for hotel options.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

