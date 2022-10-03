Google Shopping Chat Feature On Product Results

Google Shopping seems to be testing or maybe has launched a new chat feature in the product search results. I personally cannot replicate this at the time I am writing this but Saad AK spotted this and posted a screenshot on Twitter.

He also mentioned the quick checkout button, but that I think Google Shopping had on and off for some time.

Here is his screenshot:

I assume merchants need to configure their chat options and hours in Google Merchant Center or maybe this works through Google Business Profiles when products are integrated?

Have you seen this before?

Google > Mobile



I saw "Quick checkout" & a "Chat" option on a shopping listing.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/IFtWNkS813 — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) October 2, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.