Vlog #191: Marguarite Humphrey On Content Development For Franchises

We learned about Maggie Humphrey in part one and what she did while working at DAC and in part two, we dig a bit more into content development strategies for franchises.

She explained the strategy is often about the franchise to give a peek into your office and work. They do a lot of social media campaigns for these clients as well. She mentioned that COVID had a big impact on these businesses. So it forced these businesses to focus more on digital.

So the cool thing is that they have a lot of clients but all the content, social media, Google Business Profile content, and posts, all of that is unique to each individual client.

We briefly spoke about the Google March local search update and Maggie said they are proactive about this and normally know about it prior to the client noticing. But these clients have really big well-known names and this client doesn’t really depend solely on local search, so it is not a huge deal.

