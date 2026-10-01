OpenAI announced that it is rolling out virtual try-on for clothing and accessories for ChatGPT on the mobile and web interfaces. This also includes saving them to your ChatGPT Library.

OpenAI wrote, "A “Try on” button will appear on product listings for clothes and accessories in ChatGPT."

To use it "select it, then take or upload a selfie to generate a virtual try-on with ChatGPT Images."

Your reference photo is saved for future try-ons.

You can change or delete it in Settings, then click on Personalization and then under Reference photos.

TechCrunch posted these images of the feature:

This is the favorites feature where you can save your finds by saving any product to Favorites or create a folder to organize your finds in your ChatGPT Library.

Google has done virtual try on - countless times already.

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