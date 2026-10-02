Google Ads may have a bug or maybe it is testing, not showing images on sponsored product results. You can see from the screenshot below, the images that are generally shown above the ad titles and descriptions are missing from the Sponsored products carousel in Google Search.

Arpan Banerje shared a screenshot of the images not being shown on these Google sponsored products on LinkedIn - here is the image:

I tried it minutes from when he posted the screenshot and I am able to see images:

I am honestly thinking this was more like a temporary bug versus Google trying to test this. I mean, images always get a higher click-through rate than without images.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.