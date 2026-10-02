Google Ads To Allow Some Advertisers To Use Different Business Names

Oct 2, 2026 - 7:05 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

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Google Ads will update its business name policy to allow some advertisers to use a business name that differs from the ad's destination domain. This is limited to certain cases, specifically three cases and it also excludes advertisers who are not the direct verified brand.

Google posted that starting October 2026 (October 16, 2026 to be exact), Google will allow business names to differ from destination domains under specific conditions. Advertisers must maintain a verified relationship with the domain owner and accurately reflect their recognized brand name.

Google wrote: "In October 2026, Google will update its Business name requirements policy to allow for differences between the business name and the destination domain in certain limited cases, provided that:"

  • The business name accurately reflects the recognized name or brand of the advertiser;
  • There is a verified direct relationship between the advertiser and the domain owner; and
  • The advertiser’s products or services are directly offered in the destination domain.
Third-party resellers, independent booking intermediaries, affiliate distributors, and secondary sellers do not qualify for this provision and are prohibited from using the standalone brand name of the goods, services, or properties they offer as their business name.

Arpan Banerjee sent me the email he received from Google about this news, which added the date of October 16th:

Google Ads Business Name Policy Email

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