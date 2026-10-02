Google Ads show up a lot within AI Mode these days and with that, Google is testing various ad formats to see which formats get the highest click-through rate (unlike links in AI Mode). Here is a screenshot of what may be the Google Ads Sitelinks within AI Mode.

I found this new format via Anthony Higman who posted this on X - here is his screenshot:

Higman wrote, "New Ai Mode Ad Format? With Site Links? Their AI Mode Monetization Strategy Is Heatin Up."

I am not sure, but this sitelink format looks "off" to me - not sure why.

Forum discussion at X.