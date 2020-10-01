Daily Search Forum Recap: October 1, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Shopping Goes Free Worldwide In Mid-October

Google announced that by mid-October it will make Google Shopping free not just in the US, but also worldwide. Google said it is "bringing free listings to the Shopping tab in countries across Europe, Asia, and Latin America."

Sometimes you see in your Google Search Console reporting, like the performance report, URL fragment identifiers. You know the URLs with the # signs in them. We saw them when Google was testing displaying featured snippet scroll to and highlights in Search Console. They can also show for some Sitelinks.

Here is a good like from Frédéric Dubut, the PM at Bing Search and former lead on spam at Bing. He said when he was working on spam at Bing he use to tell webmasters "fake it and you'll never make it."

John Mueller of Google said on Twitter that if you use the submit URL within Google Search Console that it has no influence on Google reprocessing your XML sitemap file. He said Google just regularly reprocesses that XML sitemap file, so there is nothing you need to do there.

Normally when you see Martin Splitt of Google in a mask, he is underwater. But yesterday he was at the Google Zurich office, I guess picking up some things, from the empty office.

