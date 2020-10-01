Masked Martin Splitt Visits Google Zurich Office

Normally when you see Martin Splitt of Google in a mask, he is underwater. But yesterday he was at the Google Zurich office, I guess picking up some things, from the empty office.

He took this photo and shared it on Twitter and said "It's weird to visit the office these days." I did ask him to take photos of Gary Illye's desk, but he said the desk is "completely empty."

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.