Submitting URLs Does Not Lead To Google Reprocessing Your Sitemaps

Oct 1, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
John Mueller of Google said on Twitter that if you use the submit URL within Google Search Console that it has no influence on Google reprocessing your XML sitemap file. He said Google just regularly reprocesses that XML sitemap file, so there is nothing you need to do there.

The question asked was "when I submit or test a new URL in GSC, will Gbot automatically check the sitemap as well?"

Just said "Submitting a URL doesn't reprocess the sitemap file, but that's fine -- the sitemap file will get picked up regularly and it'll settle down. No need to manually resubmit the sitemap every time."

Here are those tweets:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

