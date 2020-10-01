Submitting URLs Does Not Lead To Google Reprocessing Your Sitemaps

John Mueller of Google said on Twitter that if you use the submit URL within Google Search Console that it has no influence on Google reprocessing your XML sitemap file. He said Google just regularly reprocesses that XML sitemap file, so there is nothing you need to do there.

The question asked was "when I submit or test a new URL in GSC, will Gbot automatically check the sitemap as well?"

Just said "Submitting a URL doesn't reprocess the sitemap file, but that's fine -- the sitemap file will get picked up regularly and it'll settle down. No need to manually resubmit the sitemap every time."

Here are those tweets:

@JohnMu , just to understand: when I submit or test a new URL in GSC, will Gbot automatically check the sitemap as well? I quite often get "crawled, indexed, but not in sitemap". But it is definitely there! Sitemap has been submitted in the GSC-property and in robots.txt... — Nicolas Sacotte (@nsacotte) October 1, 2020

Submitting a URL doesn't reprocess the sitemap file, but that's fine -- the sitemap file will get picked up regularly and it'll setlle down. No need to manually resubmit the sitemap every time :). (FWIW most sites never submit URLs manually) — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) October 1, 2020

