Bing Says Fake It & You'll Never Make It

Here is a good like from Frédéric Dubut, the PM at Bing Search and former lead on spam at Bing. He said when he was working on spam at Bing he use to tell webmasters "fake it and you'll never make it."

He posted this on Twitter yesterday:

When I was responsible for anti-spam @Bing, I used to tell webmasters "fake it and you'll never make it" 😋 — Frédéric Dubut (@CoperniX) September 30, 2020

Now, I am not sure if the word "never" is true. I mean, many fake it for a while, make a lot of money and then ultimately get caught. So how do you define "make it." :)

In all seriousness, faking it these days in search is a heck of a lot harder than in the old days.

