When Google Search Console Might Show URL Fragment Identifiers

Sometimes you see in your Google Search Console reporting, like the performance report, URL fragment identifiers. You know the URLs with the # signs in them. We saw them when Google was testing displaying featured snippet scroll to and highlights in Search Console. They can also show for some Sitelinks.

John Mueller said on Twitter "You might see fragment identifiers in Search Console if we show jump links in search, which sometimes show like sitelinks would."

John shared this example of what a sitelink is:

Here is John's tweet:

You might see fragment identifiers in Search Console if we show jump links in search, which sometimes show like sitelinks would. It's confusing since most of the time we do show canonicals in SC, sorry :/. They don't play a role for canonicalization though, it's just display. pic.twitter.com/6WhBuz49T4 — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) September 30, 2020

He added that often Google will not show it because Google rarely shows the part of the URL after the URL fragment identifier. Google only shows it in some cases:

Happy to take a look at that, but imo that shouldn't happen, since we drop the # fragments for all processing in the index, we don't even track individual links with # fragments. (the exception being a handful of broken JS sites from the early days of JS indexing) — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) October 1, 2020

Here are some examples of showing this in the performance report. The first two are normal URL fragment identifiers and the last bunch are from the scroll to text and highlight:

