When Google Search Console Might Show URL Fragment Identifiers

Oct 1, 2020 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google Hashtag

Sometimes you see in your Google Search Console reporting, like the performance report, URL fragment identifiers. You know the URLs with the # signs in them. We saw them when Google was testing displaying featured snippet scroll to and highlights in Search Console. They can also show for some Sitelinks.

John Mueller said on Twitter "You might see fragment identifiers in Search Console if we show jump links in search, which sometimes show like sitelinks would."

John shared this example of what a sitelink is:

click for full size

Here is John's tweet:

He added that often Google will not show it because Google rarely shows the part of the URL after the URL fragment identifier. Google only shows it in some cases:

Here are some examples of showing this in the performance report. The first two are normal URL fragment identifiers and the last bunch are from the scroll to text and highlight:

click for full size

Forum discussion at Twitter.

