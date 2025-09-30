Daily Search Forum Recap: September 30, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Did the num 100 Google change impact Google Ads reporting and tools? ChatGPT now has instant checkout, would you let OpenAI purchase for you? Google is testing search result snippets without title underlines on hover. Google is testing a progress bar on the shopping ads carousel. Google AdSense has a new traffic source breakdown report.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Is Google Ads Reporting Also Impacted By Num=100 Change?

As a reminder, Google dropped its unofficial support of showing 100 search results per page, which caused issues for third party tracking tools and even Search Console itself. The theory with Search Console is that the scrapers were injecting artificial data into Google and thus the reporting. But is the same happening with Google Ads reporting?

OpenAI announced Instant Checkout in ChatGPT, allowing you to make purchases directly in ChatGPT. This is powered by the Agentic Commerce Protocol that is built with Stripe.

Google is testing not underlining the search result snippets when you hover your mouse cursor over the snippet. Generally, Google will add an underline to the title of the link (sometimes the whole snippet) when you hover over it. But here, Google is testing not doing that.

Google is testing a blue progress bar under the Shopping Ads carousel in the search results. As you scroll the carousel to see more products, the blue progress bar will indicate how much of the carousel is remaining to be seen.

Google added a new report to the Google AdSense reporting named traffic source breakdown. This report helps you understand the origins of your page traffic. It also categorizes traffic based on whether it arrived directly to your page, or from popular and classified platforms.

Here are some Googlers at the Google office in Bangalore, doing a dance with Bhangra music. I am not sure what Bhangra is, I read about it on Wikipedia. But this person in the photo said it was her first time as a dance lead.

