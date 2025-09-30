Google Tests Progress Bar For Shopping Ads Carousel

Google Progress Bar

Google is testing a blue progress bar under the Shopping Ads carousel in the search results. As you scroll the carousel to see more products, the blue progress bar will indicate how much of the carousel is remaining to be seen.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some videos of this in action on X. Sachin wrote, "Spotted Google testing a blue progress line below Shopping ads. Looks like it’s meant to show users how many options are left when swiping. Smart move to keep engagement till the end of the ads."

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Progress Bar For Shopping Ads Carousel

Here is a static image with the progress bar midway:

Google Progress Bar For Shopping Ads Carousel

Forum discussion at X.

 

