Google Posts (Review) Submit Button Not Working For Some

Over the past 24 hours or so, there have been many complaints that the Google reviews submit button is not working. I personally tested it and it seems to work for me, but a Google Business Profiles help thread has tons of complaints about the Google reviews not submitting.

The complaints started to come in less than 24 hours ago, here is what some businesses owners said:

The POST button is BLUE which is great. However, when they press "POST" - nothing happens.... it doesn't give any error message either. This was tested on desktop and mobile, tested on Safari, Firefox and Chrome. All no luck.

I tried testing it out myself and as described earlier, you are able to leave a star rating, and the questions and also type in a personalized review. The final stage is to hit the "blue" "post" button but it does nothing. No error messages or anything.

I am having the exact same problem trying to post a review just now... Typed the review, gave a rating (excellent), clicked all the services performed boxes, added two pictures, and when I hit the post button it just goes to the top of the review page.... Tried Google, Firefox, Safari.....

The issues are still being reported as a few hours ago.

But again, when I tried it, it seems to work fine for me. I posted a Google Post for my business, which you can see over here:

So maybe Google fixed it or maybe this bug is impacting some folks but not all?

Hat tip to @SaijoGeorge for spotting this.

Forum discussion at Google Business Profiles.

Update: I initially thought this was the Google Posts button but it is the button to submit reviews. Sorry for any confusion.