Bing Tests Traffic Analysis In Search Results Snippets

Sep 29, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Bing Search
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Microsoft Bing is testing displaying more details in the page insights overlay feature in search. Now Bing is showing traffic analysis, like monthly visitors, the geo-location of those visitors, how they found your site, and more.

Previously, this Bing page insights feature showed more helpful information about the query and the site. Now, Bing is testing showing more of traffic analysis, on top of more useful answers, for a specific site.

Here is a screenshot I grabbed from Khushal Bherwani on Twitter:

click for full size

There is a disclaimer in the bar that says "the data above is anonymous and aggregated from Microsoft Bing and Microsoft Edge browser."

Here are more details from Khushal:

Vijay also spotted this:

Interesting, don't you think?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Posts (Review) Submit Button Not Working For Some
 
blog comments powered by Disqus