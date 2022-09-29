Bing Tests Traffic Analysis In Search Results Snippets

Microsoft Bing is testing displaying more details in the page insights overlay feature in search. Now Bing is showing traffic analysis, like monthly visitors, the geo-location of those visitors, how they found your site, and more.

Previously, this Bing page insights feature showed more helpful information about the query and the site. Now, Bing is testing showing more of traffic analysis, on top of more useful answers, for a specific site.

Here is a screenshot I grabbed from Khushal Bherwani on Twitter:

There is a disclaimer in the bar that says "the data above is anonymous and aggregated from Microsoft Bing and Microsoft Edge browser."

Here are more details from Khushal:

🧵 2.



NEW added in Page insights ( Bulb) - Bing#SEO pic.twitter.com/lLcK0ZNXnM — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) September 28, 2022

Vijay also spotted this:

@bing is testing new features in About This Website in SERP, like 👇



👉Monthly Traffic

👉Where traffic is from

👉How visitors found this site



and this data is anonymous and aggregated from Microsoft Bing and Microsoft Edge browsers.@rustybrick @seroundtable pic.twitter.com/FOelKtR7Bu — Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) September 29, 2022

Interesting, don't you think?

Forum discussion at Twitter.