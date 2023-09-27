Daily Search Forum Recap: September 27, 2023

Sep 27, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's 25th birthday is today - wow - 25 years! Bing Chat precise mode got a lot better. Google updated its charts and blog posts on organic search drops. Google is blocking Bard conversations from its search results. Google updated its spam policies and ranking systems guide to clarify CSAM policies.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google To Block Bard Shared Conversations From Google Search
    Google launched shared conversations in Google Bard about a week ago and forgot to ensure search engines can't index the results. The robots.txt had(s) nothing in it to block bard.google.com/share from being indexed and since Google Search likes to index things, it indexed those public conversations.
  • Google Updates Charts & Content On Analyzing Organic Search Traffic Drops
    A few years ago, Google's Daniel Waisberg wrote two blog posts, one on analyzing Google Search traffic drops and the other on improving SEO with a Search Console bubble chart. Both those blog posts are now new evergreen Google search help documents with significant changes to the content and illustrations.
  • Google's 25th Birthday Doodle Shows Some Of The Early Google Logos
    Today is Google's official 25th birthday and to celebrate Google has a special Doodle that showcases some of Google's early Google logos. Google wrote, "Let's take a walk down memory lane to learn how we were born 25 years ago..."
  • Microsoft: Bing Chat Precise Mode Now Better
    Bing Chat's precise mode has received a big upgrade that makes those answers a lot better. "Finished rolling out a pretty big update in our Precise mode of Bing Chat - no new features, just better answers," Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft announced on X.
  • Google Spam Policies & Ranking Systems Guide Updated For CSAM Content
    Google has added new content to its spam policies and ranking systems guide specific to child sexual abuse material (CSAM) content. Google now clearly says that they "always remove such content when it is identified" and Google will "demote all content from sites with a high proportion of CSAM content."
  • Google 25th Birthday Cappuccino - 25
    How do Googlers drink cappuccino on Google's 25th birthday? They do it like the cappuccino in this photo - the barista writes 25 on it. I found this photo on Instagram yesterday.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Google To Block Bard Shared Conversations From Google Search
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus