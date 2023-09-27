Daily Search Forum Recap: September 27, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's 25th birthday is today - wow - 25 years! Bing Chat precise mode got a lot better. Google updated its charts and blog posts on organic search drops. Google is blocking Bard conversations from its search results. Google updated its spam policies and ranking systems guide to clarify CSAM policies.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google To Block Bard Shared Conversations From Google Search
Google launched shared conversations in Google Bard about a week ago and forgot to ensure search engines can't index the results. The robots.txt had(s) nothing in it to block bard.google.com/share from being indexed and since Google Search likes to index things, it indexed those public conversations.
- Google Updates Charts & Content On Analyzing Organic Search Traffic Drops
A few years ago, Google's Daniel Waisberg wrote two blog posts, one on analyzing Google Search traffic drops and the other on improving SEO with a Search Console bubble chart. Both those blog posts are now new evergreen Google search help documents with significant changes to the content and illustrations.
- Google's 25th Birthday Doodle Shows Some Of The Early Google Logos
Today is Google's official 25th birthday and to celebrate Google has a special Doodle that showcases some of Google's early Google logos. Google wrote, "Let's take a walk down memory lane to learn how we were born 25 years ago..."
- Microsoft: Bing Chat Precise Mode Now Better
Bing Chat's precise mode has received a big upgrade that makes those answers a lot better. "Finished rolling out a pretty big update in our Precise mode of Bing Chat - no new features, just better answers," Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft announced on X.
- Google Spam Policies & Ranking Systems Guide Updated For CSAM Content
Google has added new content to its spam policies and ranking systems guide specific to child sexual abuse material (CSAM) content. Google now clearly says that they "always remove such content when it is identified" and Google will "demote all content from sites with a high proportion of CSAM content."
- Google 25th Birthday Cappuccino - 25
How do Googlers drink cappuccino on Google's 25th birthday? They do it like the cappuccino in this photo - the barista writes 25 on it. I found this photo on Instagram yesterday.
Other Great Search Threads:
- 11 new Google Business Profile categories, Joy Hawkins on X
- LSA The two Local Service Ads in a list view has become pretty common over the last couple of months, showing up about 50% of the time now (instead of the traditional 3 horizonal listings)., Len on X
- That is the main thing we are gradually grinding. Whisper is great, but to reduce latency you need something called "full duplex" - and it's really hard to set up., Mikhail Parakhin on X
- URLs that were removed but which are still known will often be recrawled at a very low frequency, sometimes even years later. We want to make sure we don't miss anything good & helpful. To block crawling completely, use robots.txt (I'd only use it if craw, John Mueller on X
- Why would you do that? It seems like the kind of thing you'd want to get lined up (for accessibility & search), if you care about that level of detail. This won't make or break your site for search either way, so I'd put it on the rainy-day nice-to-do lis, John Mueller on X
