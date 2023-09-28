Google Search Central Swag - Water Bottle, Hat, T-Shirt, Notepads, etc

Sep 28, 2023
Google Search Central Swag

It is rare to see swag from the Google Search Central team but at one of the latest Google Search Central Live events Google gave out swag to attendees. The swag included water bottles, cups, hats, t-shirts, notepads, pens and more.

Jealous?

Here are some of the posts I found them at:

