Microsoft: Bing Chat Precise Mode Now Better

Bing Chat's precise mode has received a big upgrade that makes those answers a lot better. "Finished rolling out a pretty big update in our Precise mode of Bing Chat - no new features, just better answers," Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft announced on X.

Bing Chat has three response modes, (a) precise, (b) balanced and (c) creative. Generally it seems like balanced and creative get the most attention from Microsoft but precise just got a big upgrade.

Note that precise mode is still using GPT-4, so the upgrade is something Microsoft did on top of GPT-4.

Mikhail joked, "A few people noticed, in a "Creative has gotten worse - now even Precise is better" form, of course :-) Give it a try!"

Finished rolling out a pretty big update in our Precise mode of Bing Chat - no new features, just better answers. A few people noticed, in a "Creative has gotten worse - now even Precise is better" form, of course :-) Give it a try! — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) September 25, 2023

