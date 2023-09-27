Google Updates Charts & Content On Analyzing Organic Search Traffic Drops

A few years ago, Google's Daniel Waisberg wrote two blog posts, one on analyzing Google Search traffic drops and the other on optimizing website performance with a Search Console bubble chart. Both those blog posts are now new evergreen Google search help documents with significant changes to the content and illustrations.

The new documents are at:

For example, the charts used to illustrate reasons for organic traffic drops have been updated.

The old charts looked like this:

The new chart looks like this:

There are many new changes in those docs, so make sure to read them through when you haver time.

A few hours after I asked about this, Google decided to clarify on X:

and the 2nd one is about improving SEO with a Search Console bubble chart.

