Google Updates Charts & Content On Analyzing Organic Search Traffic Drops

Sep 27, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
A few years ago, Google's Daniel Waisberg wrote two blog posts, one on analyzing Google Search traffic drops and the other on optimizing website performance with a Search Console bubble chart. Both those blog posts are now new evergreen Google search help documents with significant changes to the content and illustrations.

The new documents are at:

For example, the charts used to illustrate reasons for organic traffic drops have been updated.

The old charts looked like this:

Old Google Traffic Changes Charts

The new chart looks like this:

New Google Traffic Changes Charts

There are many new changes in those docs, so make sure to read them through when you haver time.

Here are the revised documents again:

A few hours after I asked about this, Google decided to clarify on X:

Forum discussion at X.

