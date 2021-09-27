Daily Search Forum Recap: September 27, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Looks like there was yet another Google search algorithm ranking update this past weekend, but this seemed pretty big - Google did not confirm it. Google said it wants to do away with talking about "over 200" ranking factors because the number can be misleading. Google is testing a new look for the seller rating stars and ratings in the search results. Google said URL length is a very light weight ranking signal. Google said when it comes to having sponsored products on your site, it might make sense to disallow Google from seeing it. It was Google's 23rd birthday today and much more. I am offline Tuesday and Wednesday but I have a nice number of schedules stories for you all those days.

