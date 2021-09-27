Vlog #139: Charley Spektor On Importance Of Link Building For Home Depot

Charley Spektor is the co-founder of Saratoga B2B Group and has a very deep and rich career in digital marketing, from working at IDG, TechTarget, Cheapflights, and Stone Temple Consulting with Eric Enge who I also interviewed. At Stone Temple Consulting he ran the SEO team working on the Home Depot client.

He actually said there was a ton of link building done on Home Depot. They used the Home Depot brand to email people from the Home Depot name in order to publish external content on third party sites with links back to Home Depot. Charley had a blast working on the Home Depot account because he loves hardware stores.

The big difference working on Home Depot’s retail site and working with B2B clients is link building. He said with B2B, he has not built a single link. I found it interesting that Home Depot needed links but B2Bs did not, but Charley explained that most B2Bs don’t have many links, so there is less competition there. The internal linking is key here, he said. They build internal content ecosystems that helps Google understand what the website is about.

His team writes a lot of blog posts and pillar pages, the pillar pages link to the blog posts and the blog posts link to the content hubs. They work very closely with their clients, who are the subject matter experts, to produce that level content. With the nature of technology, there is always something new coming out and it gives a smaller company an advantage with content development and competing in SEO. Also, if the content doesn’t work for SEO, it is great content from a user perspective that simply works for the web site - so it is a win win he said.

